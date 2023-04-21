Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Apr 2023

Aldi donates 26,000 meals to good causes in Wales over the Easter school holidays

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aldi donated 26,000 meals to local good causes in Wales to help people in need over the Easter school holidays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The supermarket’s stores across the UK have paired up with local charities, community groups and foodbanks through its partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More than 550,000 meals were donated throughout the UK, with almost 2,000 UK causes benefitting from the initiative in total. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “We understand that the school holidays can be an especially challenging time for families, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Neighbourly carries out such vital work in the community, so we’re proud to be able to support them and the charities, foodbanks and community groups they work with in Wales in their efforts to support those who may be struggling.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “The impact of the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, meaning that the demand on foodbanks is continuing to increase, particularly during the school holidays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The donations from Aldi are a lifeline for many and provide the essential boost good causes need to continue supporting their local communities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

