Aldi calls on local charities, community groups and food banks to register for food donations this Christmas.

Aldi is calling on local charities, community groups and food banks to register now to receive surplus food donations this Christmas.

The supermarket chain has pledged to donate 10 million meals this year to families across the UK facing hunger, Aldi has committed to “donate more meals than ever to good causes over the festive period.”

Christmas provides an opportunity for even more organisations to benefit from Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly.

The community engagement platform links businesses to food banks and charities, enabling all of Aldi’s 930 UK stores to donate surplus food seven days a week, all year round.

With all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and News Year’s Day, the retailer wants to ensure that any products approaching the end of their shelf life reach families who might otherwise miss out this Christmas.

Charities, food banks and community groups who could benefit from the scheme are encouraged to get in touch and register now for a festive food donation from Britain’s fifth-largest supermarket.

Existing charity partnerships will be prioritised for these festive collections, but where there’s availability, additional organisations are being invited to apply to be paired with a local Aldi store to collect fresh and chilled food products – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread – ahead of stores closing on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Mary Dunn, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donations scheme operates year-round, but we know that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for the families and communities we support.”

“That’s why we are so committed to increasing the number of meals we donate over the festive season, and we look forward to working with local charities this Christmas to help us meet our 10 million meals target for the year.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “With the impact of the pandemic still being felt by communities up and down the country, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas.”

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put this food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.”

Organisations do not need to be a registered charity to apply but must:

Have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years

Be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at 5pm

Those interested in working with Aldi this Christmas should contact Neighbourly at aldichristmas@neighbourly.com before 5th December 2021.