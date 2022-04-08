Deeside.com > News

Airbus UK Broughton promotion back to Cymru Premier confirmed after obtaining Tier 1 licence

Airbus UK Broughton’s promotion back to the Cymru Premier has been confirmed after they secured FAW Tier 1 licence for next season.

The Wingmakers were relegated from Cymru Premier League in 2020 were crowned champions of the JD Cymru North last Friday evening.

Airbus sealed the title thanks to a 95th-minute strike from late substitute Brady McGilloway.

Steve O’Shaughnessy’s side have won each of their last six games and ensured they sealed the league title with three games remaining.

A club spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Airbus are one of 14 clubs to have attained Tier 1 FAW licensing for the 2022/23 campaign.”

“This confirms that Airbus will be playing in the JD Cymru Premier next term after winning the Cymru North title last weekend over Llandudno.”

“The Wingmakers have also secured Tier 2 FAW licensing for the Ladies team ahead of next season.”

[Photo: FAW]



