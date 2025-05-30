Airbus Broughton completes first A350 freighter wings

Airbus has marked a major milestone at its Broughton facility with the completion of the first ever set of wings for its new A350 freighter aircraft, known as the A350F.

The new wings, designed similarly to those used on the A350 passenger aircraft, allow Airbus to build them on the same production line.

This approach brings both operational and industrial efficiencies to the manufacturing process.

The A350F is Airbus’ latest innovation in air cargo, engineered to meet modern freight demands with advanced composite materials that reduce weight and improve aerodynamic performance.

Two A350F test aircraft are currently under development and will be used in a programme of flight testing scheduled to begin in 2026 and continue into 2027.

The wings produced in Broughton will now be transported by BelugaXL – Airbus’ distinctive oversized cargo aircraft – to Bremen, Germany for final equipping.

From there, they will be sent to Toulouse, France, to be fitted to the fuselage of the first test aircraft.

Paul Kilmister, Head of Widebody Wings at Airbus Broughton, said: “This is a proud moment for everyone at Broughton, completing the first ever A350F wingset. With almost 1,400 orders for the A350, including 63 A350F, Broughton will continue to play a critical role in the future of the programme, supporting Airbus’ growth in passenger and freight markets.

“The A350F is poised to shape the future of air freight, offering operators a more efficient, and versatile solution for decades to come.”

The A350F is expected to deliver at least 20% lower fuel burn and CO₂ emissions than current freighters in operation. It also features a 4.3-metre wide cargo door – the largest in the industry – which will streamline loading processes.

With a maximum payload of 111 tonnes and a range of up to 8,700 kilometres, the A350F aims to offer improved performance for long-haul cargo operations.

Airbus Broughton has a long-standing history in aircraft wing production, with more than 50 years of experience producing wing structures for the company’s aircraft range.