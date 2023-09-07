Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Sep 2023

Airbus: Beluga's 29-Year legacy celebrated at Chester's Storyhouse

Chester's Storyhouse became the focal point for aviation enthusiasts on Wednesday evening as it hosted an event delving into the captivating journey of the Airbus Beluga aircraft.

This iconic plane has been a familiar sight in Flintshire's skies for almost three decades, and the event provided attendees with a rare insight into its history and operations.

Over 600 people, including the general public, current and former Airbus employees, as well as Beluga pilots and crew, gathered to hear the story behind the giant transporter.

The event, hosted by Paul Kilmister, Head of Supply Chain at Airbus UK, adopted a 'fireside' chat format. This allowed for an intimate and engaging discussion, offering a unique perspective on the world's largest cargo aircraft.

Paul was joined by Jean-Pierre Cousserans, Head of Beluga Operations, and Philippe Sabo, Head of Transport Operations.

Both shared invaluable insights, having played key roles in the design, operations and overall journey of the Beluga.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of previously unseen footage and photographs, showcasing the construction of this massive transporter.

The audience got a behind-the-scenes look at the cockpit and crew facilities, which include a coffee machine on the newer XL Beluga – a firm favourite among the pilots and crew.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Paul Kilmister expressed his gratitude to the community that has supported the Beluga over the years.

He said, "We wanted to give back to the community. This event is our way of sharing the Beluga's 29-year history in Broughton."

Besides celebrating the Beluga's legacy, the evening also had a charitable dimension. The event raised over £9,000, with all proceeds going to the Trussell Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting food banks.

The event celebrated not just the legacy of an iconic aircraft but what the future holds Beluga which might be seen less frequently in the skies due to environmental enhancements.

It now operates on SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), aiding in aerospace decarbonisation.

Additionally, modifications in wing loading will soon allow the aircraft to carry eight single aisle wings instead of four, halving the number of Beluga flights.

