Airbus amongst three North Wales companies to win Careers Wales valued partner awards

Three companies from North Wales including Airbus have been announced the winners of Careers Wales Valued Partner Awards 2023 during a ceremony in Cardiff.

The awards celebrate exceptional businesses that have significantly contributed to youth career development in Wales.

Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board, JCB in Wrexham, and Airbus in Broughton were lauded for providing impactful world-of-work experiences to young people.

They were awarded:

Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace – Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board

Best Newcomer – JCB

Outstanding Personal Contribution – Airbus

Colette Affaya, Education Liaison Officer at Airbus, said: "I started this role at Airbus only a little over a year ago so to get this nomination and award feels amazing. I love doing this job, I love going out to schools and inspiring young people about new careers."

Craig Weeks, General Manager at JCB Transmissions in Wrexham, said: "This is a start of a journey for us. We are overwhelmed with this award, and I can't wait to continue the work together with Careers Wales in the future."

Meilyr Emrys, Welsh Language Officer at Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board, said: "I think it's very important when we work with schools, to explain to young people that speaking just a little bit of Welsh means they have basic bilingual skills, and it is a huge advantage for them and there is a real value in it."

The winners of each category were announced live by the event host, Sian Lloyd, at the Pierhead building on the Senedd estate in Cardiff.

Coinciding with Careers Wales' ten-year anniversary as an all-Wales company, the awards were sponsored by Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething.

These highly anticipated awards are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise employers who have delivered impactful and engaging careers experiences to pupils in Wales over the last twelve months.

To celebrate the organisation's ten-year anniversary, this year featured an additional award to recognise the outstanding achievement of employers who have supported schools over the past decade.

Through working closely with schools, these organisations support young people to make links between what they learn in school and the world of work and to understand the opportunities that are available to them.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: "Huge congratulations to all the winners for the Valued Partner Awards – and also to all those who made it to the shortlist.

"The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful future careers.

"Thank you to the employers who have been part of the Valued Partner Awards this year for providing young people with the opportunity interact with them, allowing them to broaden their horizons and discover where their interests lie. It will help ensure they can be at the forefront of helping our Welsh businesses to innovate and grow."

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, "It is with immense pride that we announce the winners of the Valued Partner Awards this year.

"We had a very high calibre of nominations, and it has been such a pleasure to highlight the invaluable impact made when employers and schools come together in partnership.

"The awards enable us to thank businesses for inspiring, motivating and empowering pupils with work-related knowledge and experiences that will help guide them to shape their futures.

"On behalf of myself and everyone at Careers Wales, congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to continuing our vital work with them."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

