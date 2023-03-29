Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Mar 2023

Air ambulance attends Chester city centre after ‘gas explosion’ at Chester Market

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Market has been evacuated after a suspected gas explosion at the new Chester Market development. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Police have said, “Emergency services are responding to what is thought to be a gas explosion at a premises within the Chester Market development on Hunter Street. Three people have sustained serious burn injuries. They have been passed to the care of paramedics and are on the way to hospital” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“An evacuation of the Market and surrounding buildings has been undertaken and road and pavement closures are currently in place in the nearby streets while the scene is made safe. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed two fire engines from Chester and one fire engine from Powey Lane are attending the incident, adding, “Emergency services are currently at the scene of what is believed to have been a small gas explosion at a commercial premises within Chester Market. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Three casualties have sustained serious burn injuries and have been taken to hospital in the care of paramedics. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A cordon has been put in place and surrounding buildings evacuated as a precaution.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Later they added, “Emergency services are still in attendance whilst the incident is being managed. Engineers have isolated electricity and gas to the area. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire West and Chester Council have issued a short statement: “Chester Market is closed this evening due to an ongoing incident in Northgate.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More shortly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Wepre Park’s renewable energy hopes evaporate as water turbine flops
  • Police issue alert over cold callers operating in Flintshire area
  • Carden Park has teamed up with Coleg Cambria to train next generation of hospitality leaders

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wepre Park’s renewable energy hopes evaporate as water turbine flops

    News

    Police issue alert over cold callers operating in Flintshire area

    News

    Carden Park has teamed up with Coleg Cambria to train next generation of hospitality leaders

    News

    Ysbyty Glan Clwyd A&E still requires ‘significant improvement’ amid high patient numbers and staff shortages

    News

    Tranmere born Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67

    News

    Dream holidays a perk of the job as North Wales travel firm searches for recruits

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn