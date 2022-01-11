Additional funding to help people “live independently in their own homes” following a hospital stay

Additional funding aiming to help relieve pressures facing the NHS and social care system this winter has been announced.

£12.5 million will go towards helping people to live independently following a hospital stay and help pharmacies support more people to stay well without needing to see a GP.

It is hoped the funding will help alleviate waiting times and reduce winter pressures whilst also relieving pressures on the social care system and pharmacists still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

£10 million will be distributed across the 22 local authorities to purchase equipment to help people with care and support needs to live independently in their own homes.

Local authorities will be able to purchase equipment such as flow mattresses, patient turning systems, stair lifts and hoists and telecare equipment or fund small or medium home adaption.

Increasing the amount of equipment available and getting it installed before care needs escalate further can freeing up much needed hospital beds by allowing people to be discharged quicker and avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

In addition, £2.5 million will better support pharmacists and patients by improving access to treatment and advice for a range of common ailments.

Increased access to pharmacies aims to reduce pressures on GPs and other NHS services by encouraging patients to speak to a participating community pharmacist rather than their GP for advice and free NHS treatment for a range of common ailments.

Pharmacists can offer advice and/or treatment, free of charge, for 26 agreed conditions including athletes foot, backache, conjunctivitis (bacterial), nappy rash, constipation, sore throat/tonsillitis, teething threadworm, hayfever and headlice.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: “The pressures on the health and social care system remains extremely challenging. We all need to work together to support our health and social care services and help us to help you this winter.

“Simple things like visiting local pharmacies or minor injuries units for advice on minor health concerns, checking symptoms online using the NHS 111 Wales website or getting a COVID vaccine can make a high difference to our NHS and help people look after their health this winter.

“The funding announced today will help tackle the hospital and work force pressures within community services and social care by avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions and supporting people who currently cannot be discharged from hospitals due to insufficient care capacity return home.”