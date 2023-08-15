Action Fraud warns of toothbrush email scam targeting UK residents
Action Fraud has raised concerns about a new wave of email scams targeting thousands in the UK.
With tempting offers of a free Oral-B i0 Series 9 Electric Toothbrush, fraudsters are trying to trick unsuspecting people into visiting malicious websites. Their goal? To steal personal and financial information.
More than 6,000 reports have been logged by Action Fraud about these scam emails.
Often mimicking well-known retailers, like Boots, these emails encourage readers to click on links and fill out feedback forms to get their free toothbrush.
But by clicking these links, individuals are taken to harmful sites set up to collect personal and bank details.
The clever design of these scams, plus the draw of the free gift, has tricked many.
An Action Fraud representative warned: “If you’re unsure about an email, contact the company directly.”
“Use contact details from their official website, not the ones in the email.”
“Seen a dodgy email? Send it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at report@phishing.gov.uk.”
Stay safe online. And remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.
