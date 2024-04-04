A55 Penmaenbach Tunnel, overnight road closures

Motorists using the A55 between Junction 17 Conwy Morfa and Junction 16 Puffin Roundabout at Penmaenbach Tunnel are set to face overnight closures for a period of over two weeks starting Monday, April 8.

The closure is part of essential maintenance work aimed at ensuring the safety and reliability of this key transport route.

From April 8 to April 23, the A55 westbound carriageway through Penmaenbach Tunnel will be closed overnight.

To facilitate the flow of traffic, westbound vehicles will be directed in batches around Penmaenbach headland under the guidance of traffic signals, operating in alternate directions between the hours of 19:00 and 07:00.

The maintenance schedule also includes overnight closures on April 23 and 24 for the eastbound carriageway at Penmaenbach headland.

During these closures, eastbound traffic will be rerouted in a contraflow system through the westbound tunnel, with similar operating hours to manage the flow efficiently.

Importantly, the arrangements mean that no diversions will be necessary. Traffic management measures, including the batching of traffic under controlled signals, will be employed both around Penmaenbach headland and through the Penmaenbach tunnel during headland closures.

Special provisions have been made for vehicles carrying abnormal loads exceeding 3.2 meters in width. Such vehicles will have designated parking areas at the lay-bys after Junction 14 Madryn (eastbound) and adjacent to Junction 23 Llanddulas (westbound), where they can park overnight.