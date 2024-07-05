Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 5th Jul 2024

A55 Eastbound slip road closed near Flintshire border due to ‘police incident’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A55 eastbound off-slip at Junction 30, near Pant y Dulath, is currently closed due to a police incident.

Traffic Wales posted the closure on Facebook, urging drivers to find alternate routes.

The police have not yet provided further details about the incident howver reports on social media say there is a ‘lot of police activity.’

According to a traffic report, the exit ramp closure at the A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at Junction 30 (Travellers Inn) is in place.

Despite the closure, traffic in the area is reported to be coping well.

 

