A494 remains closed as recovery crews work to move HGV

Traffic on the A494 westbound has been severely disrupted since just before 2pm today following an incident involving an HGV which shed part of its load near the Queensferry interchange.

One lane was initially closed as police and recovery crews assessed the situation.

However, due to the nature of the load both lanes of the westbound carriageway were later closed for safety reasons.

Specialist recovery crews have been working into the evening to unload and stabilise the trailer, which was carrying a low load of cylindrical steel structures.

Images from the scene show two recovery vehicles alongside the lorry, operated by Shipley Transport, as crews work to remove the items.

The incident has caused long delays and tailbacks on the A494 and surrounding routes, with many motorists reporting significant journey times.

Roads through Deeside, Shotton, Hawarden and towards Flint have been heavily congested throughout the afternoon and early evening.

North Wales Police have been managing traffic at the scene and diversions are in place, although the closure continues to cause disruption to westbound travel.

There is no confirmed time for the road to fully reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and to check for updates from Traffic Wales and North Wales Police.