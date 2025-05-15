A494 Alltami reopens following earlier car fire

Update: Traffic remains heavy on the A494 following a vehicle fire earlier this morning which caused significant disruption.

The fire led to the closure of both carriageways between Alltami Road and Junction 34 of the A55, while emergency services attended the scene.

The road has since fully reopened, but congestion remains in both directions as traffic clears.

Earlier report: The A494 Mold Road at Alltami has been closed in both directions following a road traffic incident.

North Wales Police issued an alert confirming that the closure is in place from the Alltami crossroads to the Council Depot crossroads. Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A traffic report for the area states the incident involves a vehicle fire.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the incident is being dealt with.

In a brief statement, police said: “A494 Mold Road Alltami is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident.”

“It will be closed from the Alltami crossroads to the Council Depot crossroads. Emergency services are dealing. Please avoid the area and consider using an alternative route.”

Inrix traffic monitoring service states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 both ways between Alltami Road and A55 J34 (Ewloe). A55 J33B exit slip road also closed.”

There is heavy congestion on roads in the area as a result of the closure.