Posted: Mon 2nd Aug 2021

A new grant scheme launched to help tenants struggling to pay rent is now open for applications

A new £10 million grant has been introduced in Wales to help people in private rented accommodation struggling to pay their rent because of the pandemic.

The Tenancy Hardship Grant is a Welsh Government backed grant to support tenants who have gone into rent arrears as a result of a loss of income due to COVID-19.

The grant is aimed at tenants in the private sector, who are in rent arrears during the eligible period because of COVID-19.

To apply for a Tenancy Hardship Grant, you must have had financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic that meant that you have not been able to pay your rent.

You will not be able to get a Tenancy Hardship Grant if you have not experienced financial hardship during COVID-19 and deliberately not paid your rent to your landlord or agent.

When you apply you will need to complete an application form and provide evidence to help Flintshire County Council make a decision on whether to award you with a grant.

It is helpful to let your landlord or agent know that you are applying for a grant, as we will also contact your landlord or agent who will be asked to provide a written statement confirming that you are a tenant of theirs and that you are in rent arrears and by how much.

More information is available here.

The scheme is open for applications here.

 

 



