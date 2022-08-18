Flintshire pensioner has dogs removed after complaints about them fouling and roaming unsupervised

A Flintshire pensioner is to have his dogs removed and rehomed following a number of complaints over several years about them fouling and roaming unsupervised.

Michael Roberts, 76, of Jubilee Court, Buckley, appeared at Mold Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was told his dogs would be removed from his care and rehomed.

Police said Roberts had failed to comply with a community protection notice (CPN), imposed in January 2021, in which “the conditions related to the welfare and looking after his two dogs, which lived at his property.”

On two occasions in November last year, the order was breached when Roberts failed to ensure his dogs were kept on an appropriate lead when in a public place to prevent them from roaming the streets.

He had also failed to muzzle his dogs when in a public place, failed to pick up his dogs’ faeces, and failed to ensure that the dogs were in the presence of an appropriate person whilst in public.

The court ordered him to pay an £80 fine for breaching the notice, as well as £200 costs.

PC Natalie Williams said: “While we understand the impact this result may have on the defendant, it has taken a lot of time and work to finally achieve the right result in this case, for the safety of the local community and the welfare of the dogs.”

“These decisions are never made lightly, and we thank the community and Flintshire Council for their co-operation and assistance in this matter.”

