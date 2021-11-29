24-hour ‘read-a-thon’ aiming to help keep recently reopened Gladstone’s Library thriving

A North Wales woman will undertake an unusual fundraiser to support an independent library in Hawarden.

Rhian Waller, 36, recently joined the staff at Gladstone’s Library, which shut for 18 months following the first Coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

She pledged to undertake a 24-hour read-a-thon from 5pm on December 5 to raise funds and awareness for the library, which has now reopened.

Rhian said: “Gladstone’s Library is back on its feet, thanks to the people who pledged support during its closure, and thanks to everyone who has visited since September, but if I can do a little more keep it thriving, then I’ll be happy.

“Gladstone’s is an unusual place: it’s a charity and it provides hospitality, and everyone knows that both charities and hotels and restaurants were hit hard by the last year and a half – it’s effectively been a double whammy for this historic institution.”

The library is a hub, hosting reading and writing groups, classes, talks and festivals. It also offers residencies and scholarships to writers.

Rhian describes herself as a big reader, which is what draw her to the organisation in the first place.

The plan is to stay at the library overnight and read one short story per hour for 24 hours and live-post responses to and reviews of the tales she encounters.

People can suggest stories, share their own reviews of them and follow along online through the Gladstone Library social media channels.

If you want to suggest a story of about 10,000 words, message @Gladlib on Twitter or Instagram or drop a message on the Gladstone’s Library Facebook page.

Rhian said: “The library is set in a 120-year-old Victorian Gothic building, so I’d love it if people suggested Victorian stories, library-based stories or winter stories.”

Peter Francis, director of Gladstone’s Library, said the challenge could highlight the benefits of the institution to the community.

He said: “People often say that you can do a month’s work or reading, writing and thinking in a week here.

“Rhian should be applauded for trying to do a month’s reading in one night. Please support her in this effort to help the Library.”