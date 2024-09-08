Over 170,000 more school children in Wales receive free school meals

The Welsh Government has achieved a significant milestone by ensuring that every primary school child in the country is now eligible for free school meals.

The final stage of the universal school meals programme has been rolled out, extending the benefit to an additional 176,000 learners across Wales.

This development is part of a wider initiative aimed at reducing child poverty and promoting healthier lifestyles among young people.

First announced in 2021, the programme has seen nearly 30 million meals served, and it now guarantees every primary school pupil, from reception up to Year 6, access to a nutritious lunch each school day.

First Minister, Eluned Morgan, expressed pride in the government’s achievement, stating, “A healthy school meal is vital in ensuring that no child feels hungry during the school day, helping their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential.”

She added that free school meals provide crucial support to families, particularly those struggling with the cost of living.

The benefits of free school meals extend beyond just hunger relief.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, highlighted the broader impact: “I have seen the difference that this offer has already made for children and families firsthand. This is an important step we have taken to tackle child poverty.” She also acknowledged the contribution of local authorities and schools in delivering the programme, praising their role in making the policy a success.

Research supports the value of school meals in promoting healthy eating habits, improving social interactions, and even enhancing academic performance.

Furthermore, local authorities have been encouraged to source food locally, contributing to the Welsh Government’s goal of supporting local economies and improving the sustainability of school meal provision.

The Bevan Foundation, a key advocate in the push for universal free school meals, hailed the completion of the programme but stressed that further action is needed.

A spokesperson said: “Despite the welcome news for primary pupils, many secondary school pupils from low income families are not eligible for a free meal, while the Welsh Government denies around 1,500 poor children in Wales a free meal simply because of their parents’ immigration status – unlike in England.”

While the Welsh Government continues to review food regulations to ensure the quality of meals provided, campaigners remain focused on expanding the benefits of the programme to all children in Wales, regardless of age or background.

[Photo: depositphotos.com]