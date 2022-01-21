17 individuals identified by police after reports of anti-social behaviour in Holywell

Following increased recent reports of anti-social behaviour in Holywell, police provided an update on the “measures” taken to address these issues.

Local officers said “Good progress has been made this week in identifying individuals involved in ASB within the town, with a number of cases now referred to the criminal justice system”.

To date, officers say they have identified 17 individuals linked to recent incidents adding “we will pursue these investigations robustly”.

Inspector Stephen Roberts said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have and continue to assist North Wales Police in bringing these episodes of ASB to an abrupt end.

“My message to all concerned in causing these issues for our community is that we will do all we can to identify and prosecute those concerned.

“Our efforts will be co-ordinated with those of our multiple partner agencies to ensure we can provide the most robust response possible.

“I would remind parents and carers that they have a legal responsibility for their children. If we find that these responsibilities are not being undertaken, then I will not hesitate in directing my officers’ efforts in that regard.

“It cannot be right that a small number of youths see fit to harass the community, their behaviour will not be tolerated.”