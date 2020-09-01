Zante to Wales travellers told to self isolate to head off ‘significant health and economic impacts’

This evening the Welsh Government have effectively unilaterally added Zante to the previously UK agreed quarantine list.

In the last week the NHS Wales Test Trace Protect service has identified multiple separate clusters linked to the Greek island of Zante/Zakynthos which currently has no returning quarantine restrictions.

There are currently 6 clusters amounting to over 30 cases in the last week from 4 flights, of which 2 of these flights landed in England.

In a statement tonight the Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said,

“There are concerns from our public health teams that the current advice and control measures for returning travellers are insufficient. Unfortunately our Consultants in Communicable Disease Control have several examples of Covid-19 positive travellers who have not self-isolated on return to Wales. That is a real concern for all of us.” “Public Health Wales have expressed direct concerns about the public health risk posed by passengers returning to Cardiff this evening from Zante/Zakynthos. I share that concern. It is almost certain that travellers returning to Wales from areas of higher Covid-19 incidence will lead to further seeding of infections within Wales. Travel into Wales from mainland Europe drove the first wave of Covid-19.” “Without action it is likely that there will be significant health and economic impacts arising from new clusters of infections and renewed disease transmission in Wales. I have therefore agreed the following actions: 1. All passengers on the flight from Zante/Zakynthos to Cardiff this evening will be given a letter before leaving the airport requesting that they self-isolate for 14 days due to the risk of unknowingly spreading Covid-19 to others. 2. All passengers will be offered a Covid-19 antigen test within 48 hours of their return and will be offered a repeat test 8 days after returning home. “I am aware that travellers may be returning to Wales from Zante/Zakynthos this evening or tomorrow from other airports outside of Wales. I ask that these travellers self-isolate for 14 days on their return and request a test once they arrive home and to repeat the test 8 days after returning home.” “In addition, I have pressed for an early meeting with the UK government and devolved nations tomorrow to consider the latest assessment of risk by the Joint Biosecurity Centre. There is an obvious need for us to consider the potential for changes to the Regulations in Wales which would require travellers arriving in the UK from Greece and possibly elsewhere to self-isolate on their return.”

The Health Minister has said it is “a dynamic situation” and said measures are subject to ongoing review.

Later this evening the Scottish government has announced quarantine restrictions will be imposed on people travelling from Greece to Scotland.