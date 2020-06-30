Youth Workers praised for valuable role supporting youngsters during pandemic

Councils in Wales have praised youth workers for their valuable role in supporting young people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Youth Workers in communities up and down Wales have demonstrated the value of their skills with the work they have done over the past few months.

In marking this year’s Youth Work Week, local government has recognised how youth workers across the nation have quickly adapted to make sure that they can provide support to young people in their communities.

Through a range of learning opportunities, virtual social activities and initiatives, they have been instrumental in helping young people understand guidelines from Welsh Government and to encourage them to comply.





Youth Work Week in Wales – which runs until June 30 – allows people to see and celebrate the work youth workers do.

Leader of Flintshire County Council Cllr Ian Roberts [pictured above], Wales Local Government Association spokesperson for Education said:

“These last few months have been a bewildering period for our young people.

Despite the many challenges, youth workers have stepped up to support them in different ways.

From hosting quizzes and interactive activities online, to helping to staff childcare hubs and raising awareness of government guidelines, they have played an important role in the most difficult circumstances.

“Every year, Youth Work Week gives us a chance to thank workers who help to support and develop young people.

This year, their work has been more crucial than ever.

We are very grateful to all of them for their dedication and commitment in the work that they have done and will continue to do in the months ahead.”