Your chance to have a say on Flintshire County Council’s Household Recycling Centres

Here’s your chance to have a say on Flintshire’s Household Recycling Centres – better known as rubbish tips.

Between 15 April and 17 May 2019 Wales Audit Office is inviting residents to have their say about Flintshire’s recycling centres.

The Wales Audit Office (WAO) checks how public money is used in Wales and its wants your feedback to be able to produce a report which will help the Council understand people’s recycling habits and needs, what it’s doing well and what it could do better.

WAO will not include individual responses in its report but it may include anonymised comments from the feedback it receives.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member Streetscene and Countryside said:

“We would encourage as many people as possible to take part in this survey.

It is important to us that we understand the views of our residents.

WAO will undertake a number of surveys with people visiting our recycling centres, however don’t worry if you are not approached you can still have your say by completing the online questionnaire.”

The survey should take no longer than 5 minutes to complete and all responses received by 17 May will be used by WAO in preparation of its report.

If you would like further information about this work or how WAO will deal with your information, please contact Gwilym.bury@wao.gov.uk or telephone 029 2032 0500.