Wrexham tattooists raise £2,500 during tattoo day for Flintshire based dog rescue

A team of tattoo artists from Wrexham have raised £2,500 for a Flintshire animal charity.

Dexterity Ink, based in the South Mall of Tŷ Pawb, tattooed 105 people last weekend as part of a fundraiser for Almost Home Dog Rescue.

The charity, based in Mold, provides a “safe haven & to rehome dogs that are abandoned through no fault of their own” and “to educate the next generation of dog owners”.

To help raise funds for the charity, Dexterity Ink tattooists Cathy Sue, Lee and Jemmy offered to ‘tattoo until they run they run out of clients’ by offering two £20 paw print tattoos for those who turned up on the day.

The support from people on the day saw Dexterity Ink raise £2,500 for the charity.

Cathy Sue told our sister site Wrexham.com: “The money has gone to building an isolation unit for sick and troubled dogs at the Almost Home Dog Rescue. This means they will be able to save a lot more death row dogs and find them homes.

“The people of Wrexham did themselves proud everyone was patient and full of positivity about the charity. So many people had stories of their own experience rescuing dogs the shop was buzzing with good vibes.

She added: “Some people travelled over two hours just to wait in line and get one of these tattoos. It felt so good to see people come together like this.

“Vikki Savage, the treasurer of Almost Home Dog Rescue was with us all day and was in tears when we counted up at the end of the day when we realised how much we had raised.

“It was a long and hard day and we were exhausted by the end but it was all so worth it.