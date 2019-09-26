News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham have parted company with manager Bryan Hughes

Published: Thursday, Sep 26th, 2019
Wrexham Football Club have parted ways with manager Bryan Hughes.

Hughes made 97 appearances for the reds back in the mid 90’s, and returned earlier this year as surprise appointment as manager. Hughes was signed as manager on the 6th February on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The day before Hughes was appointed Graham Barrow had resigned as manager, himself only being appointed on a 2.5 year deal in December and leaving after just 50 days.

The managerial position has been a changeable one, with Sam Ricketts slithering to Shrewsbury Town in December, and Dean Keates leaving ten months before that.

In a statement released late Tuesday evening the club said:

“Wrexham AFC can confirm that further discussions between Bryan Hughes and the board have taken place and following those discussions all parties decided that a change was needed. The outcome is that Bryan has left his position of First Team Manager with immediate effect.

Following on from a promising end to the 2018-19 season in which the club finished with its third highest points total in its history under Bryan’s control, the club currently finds itself at the wrong end of the table and without a win in eight league games. We are fully focused on improving upon this situation going forward.

We would like to thank Bryan for his hard work, effort and for acting in the best interests of Wrexham AFC at all times during his time at the club.

Wrexham AFC will make further announcements regarding this matter as soon as possible. In the interim, Wrexham AFC will be making no further comment at this stage.”

