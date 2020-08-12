Wrexham Glyndwr University experts on hand to help make results day a success

A-level students considering their next step after results day – and who need clear advice about their options – will be in safe hands at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

That is the message from Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Admissions Manager Andy Phillips, whose team will be the first point of contact for students getting in touch with the university after receiving their results this Thursday, August 13.

While results day may be very different for students this year, because of measures taken to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Andy and his team will still be on hand to deliver the same service they have always done on results day.

He said: “Our team are operating in a mixture of on-campus and remotely, but prospective students who have got their results can still get in touch in all the ways they’ve always been able to – on the phone, through our chat facilities, and through social media.





“The only thing we can’t do this year is sit side by side with you as you fill in your forms!”

With staff on hand to answer student queries, to deal with any questions, and to provide guidance about the wide range of courses on offer at Glyndwr, Andy and his team are looking forward to helping students make the right choices about their studies following this year’s results.

They will also be on hand at Glyndwr’s next Virtual Experience Event – set to be held on August 14, the day after A-level results day – where they will join Glyndwr academics, current students, support staff and more to talk potential students through their options, answer there queries about what it is like studying at Glyndwr – and much more.

And whether students get in touch on results day, during the virtual experience, or in the days following, Andy has some simple tips to make the process of applying much easier.

He said: “When you get in touch with us, do make sure you have your results to hand – and to be prepared to contact us yourself.

“It may help to write down your A levels, your GCSE results and any other qualifications so they are all in one place to refer to.

“We know results day can seem daunting and sometimes we find we’re speaking to someone who is getting in touch on behalf of a potential student – but we do need to speak to you directly.

“With the wide range of ways to get in touch – through webchat, social media, and more, you don’t need to worry about a daunting initial telephone call to us – and we’re all very friendly!”

A video with simple tips for clearing can be seen here:

With students facing a very different kind of results day this year, Andy is keen to reassure them they will have the time to weigh up their options.

He said: “While, as you’d expect, some courses are full, there are places available on a wide range too – everything from Aeronautical Engineering to Youth and Community Work.

“Our team are here to help and guide you to the course that’s right for you – and we understand this is a big decision. If we make you an offer, we don’t give you a 24 hour deadline – you will have plenty of time to decide.

“We understand that things have been different this year and are willing to be flexible – so whether your results are what you expected or not, get in touch with us as your first step!

“We know, too, students have lots of questions about what university life will be like this year. At Glyndwr, we have developed an Active Learning Framework – this will mean that you’ll be taught with an innovative blend of digitally-enhanced learning opportunities which also make the best use of spaces on campus – much in the same way my team are doing!

“As you might expect, that blend will vary between courses – but you can be reassured that all areas of our campuses have been modified to ensure a Covid-19 secure environment – something I’ve seen for myself.

“There’s clear guidance throughout campus and you’ll be given all the information you need before you join us this Autumn.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s clearing hotline is on 01978 293439 and prospective students can also find out more at: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/wgu-clearing/

For students who want to see what Glyndwr has to offer for themselves, want to find out more about a specific course from lecturers, or who want to hear from current students just what studying at Glyndwr is like, a Virtual Experience Event is being held this Friday, August 14 between 10am and 1pm.

To find out more – or to book your place now – visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/VirtualExperiences/Register/