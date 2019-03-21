News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Workers at Parc Adfer site hold minutes silence to remember colleague who died on Tuesday

Published: Thursday, Mar 21st, 2019
Workers at Parc Adfder construction site in Deeside will hold a moment of silence to remember a team member who passed away at the site on Tuesday.

Welsh Ambulance Service said it received a call to the Parc Adfer construction site on Zone 4 of Deeside Industrial Estate following reports of a man had fallen ill.

They sent ‘various resources’ including an air ambulance to the scene.

Sadly despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved.

In a statement to Deeside.com CNIM, Engineering and Procurement Contactor at Wheelabrator Parc Adfer Energy Recovery Facility said:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues at the Parc Adfer site.

We would like to send our sincere condolences to his family, who are very much in our thoughts at this time.

We will be holding a minute’s silence on site to mark his life and remember him.”

