Work to transform Mold’s historic Bailey Hill into a major tourist attraction set to begin

Work to transform the ‘birthplace of Mold’ into a major tourist attraction looks set to get underway as funding of almost £1 million is injected.

The Heritage Lottery Fund announced a cash boost of £963,700 earlier this year in order to redevelop Bailey Hill in Mold.

The Norman motte and bailey is believed to date to around 1100 and will see its entrance redesigned, along with access improvements, a new play area and interpretation site to explain its significance.

Meanwhile a custodians cottage will be rejuvenated and turned into a multi-purpose community space.

Next Tuesday Flintshire Council’s cabinet be will be asked to give permission to enter into a grant agreement with the Heritage Lottery Fund so the project can get underway.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, cabinet member for Streetscene and countryside, said: “This exciting grant funded project will see Bailey Hill restored and enhanced to make the most of its special setting as the birth place of Mold.

“It is an area where people can enjoy the natural environment which is so important in town centres.

“Access to the area will be improved opening up the area to more people.”

The authority is working in partnership with Mold Town Council and the Friends of Bailey Hill Group on the site, which it will continue to own.

Cabinet members will also be asked to give the go ahead to a legal agreement for the development and management of Bailey Hill.

The total cost of the project, including partnership funding and match funding is expected to be just over £1.3 million.

