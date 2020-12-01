Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Dec 2020

Updated: Tue 1st Dec

Work begins on 23 affordable apartments at former Mold hotel site

Construction work is set to begin on the site of the former Bryn Awel hotel in Mold to create a development of 23 high quality apartments, providing new affordable homes in the community.

The homes are being built for housing provider Wales & West Housing by Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of residential land and build developments, under a 10-year contract partnership.

The partnership has enabled both teams to work together to successfully establish the local housing need and identify, purchase and develop the land, inclusive of design and planning, up to the point of construction.

The new development will encompass 23 apartments for affordable rent, set across two blocks, catering for families and individuals and includes a courtyard and car park.


Works to demolish the existing Bryn Awel hotel took place earlier in the year, whilst further site clearance works have been completed in preparation for construction work to start in January 2021.

The new apartments will be a welcomed replacement for the dilapidated hotel, which had been left as an eyesore in the town. Whilst the construction work is set to bring employment and apprenticeship opportunities for people living within the community.

This scheme is the second to be delivered by Anwyl Partnerships under a 10-year contract with Wales & West Housing.

Tom Anwyl, Managing Director at Anwyl Partnerships explained: “It’s rewarding to see work begin following an extensive period of careful planning and negotiation. Our relationship with Wales & West Housing is a true partnership in every sense of the word.

“We have discussed, scrutinised and analysed every element of the scheme with our partner, from concept to delivery. This is a fantastic development that creates much needed homes for local people, whist making use of brownfield land and bringing regeneration to the town.”

Joanna Davoile, Director of Development at Wales & West Housing, said: “We are proud to be transforming this prominent site in Mold into much-needed affordable housing for the local community. The apartments are in a convenient location close to the town centre and will provide families with high quality, warm, energy efficient new homes.”



