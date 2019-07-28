When will it stop raining? According to forecasters some time overnight

Its been a miserable Sunday weather wise, rain has fallen pretty much non stop since midnight.

There is currently a yellow weather warning of heavy rain for Flintshire until Midnight.

According to forecasters rain will continue through the evening with some heavy bursts expected.

In the early hours, the rain will start to clear to the north, it is expected to stop around 5am.

Image above shows rainfall as logged by the Hawarden weather station.

Any overnight rain will move away northwards to leave it mostly fine with some sunny spells developing in the afternoon.

Monday will feel warmer with gentle southerly winds, temperatures will reach a high of 22ºC.

Tuesday sees yet another yellow weather from the Met Office with thundery showers expected over the region.

The warning comes into play from 3am up to midnight Tuesday.

Here’s what the Met Office says we can expect:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Met4Cast (not part of the Met Office) convective outlook (or thunderstorms) for Tuesday 30th July states…