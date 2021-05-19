Welsh NHS App which will display vaccination status set to be launched

An NHS App for vaccine certificates is set to launch in Wales in the coming weeks.

The app, which is different to the NHS Covid-19 app used for test, track and trace, is currently available in England and shows whether a person has received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

It was introduced by the UK Government on Monday as some foreign travel restarted.

From Monday 24 May, a paper-based vaccination status will be available for people in Wales who have had two doses of vaccination and need to urgently travel to a country that requires covid vaccination proof.

Speaking on Friday First Minister Mark Drakeford explained that the app currently available in England, will be introduced in Wales in the coming weeks.

He said: “There is likely to be around a four week gap before the two systems can be able to talk properly to one another to make sure people’s data is safe and that the data about someone who lives in Wales, ends up in their NHS record here in Wales

“Our systems are relatively similar and that’s why it will only take a matter of weeks in order to be able to get that technical detail in place.

“I think it’s likely to be considerably longer in Northern Ireland and Scotland before that can happen because their systems are considerably more different.”

Wales is following the same traffic light system as England and Scotland with regards to foreign travel, with countries classified as green, amber and red, depending on their rates of coronavirus.

Mandatory quarantine is in place for all people returning to the UK from countries on the amber and red lists. All people returning from overseas travel must have a PCR test.

Under the international travel rules:

People arriving from green-list countries are not required to quarantine on their return to Wales, but they must book and pay for a mandatory PCR test on or before day two of their return. All travellers and members of their household will also be reminded about the availability of additional lateral flow tests to continue to monitor their health.

People arriving from amber-list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days at home on their return. This is a legal requirement. They are also required to book and pay for mandatory PCR tests on day two and on day eight. Unlike in England, Wales does not operate a test-to-release scheme where an additional test can be taken on day five to reduce the period of quarantine. This is because some 30% of people who develop Covid-19 do so after day five.

People arriving from countries on the red list are required to quarantine for a full 10 days on arrival in the UK at a designated UK port in a government-managed facility – a ‘covid hotel’ – at their own cost, starting from £1,750 per person. All UK entry points for arrivals from red-list countries are in England and Scotland, which means Welsh residents returning from those countries will need to quarantine outside Wales.

Travellers are also required to book and pay for mandatory PCR tests on day two and day eight.

All those who do not follow the rules for red-list countries face fixed notice penalties of £10,000.

Welsh residents must also consult the requirements for visitors for any country they plan to travel to. Restrictions may be in place, including proof of vaccination, tests, quarantine and reasons for entry.

However amid the uncertainty of new variants of the coronavirus, the first minister has encouraged people to consider whether they need to travel abroad at this time.

More information on how to get a covid-19 vaccine certificate can be found on the Welsh Government website.