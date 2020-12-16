Welsh government publish alert level ‘explainers’ outlining what can an stay open and must close under new tiers plan

The Welsh Government has published alert level ‘explainers’ outlining exactly what will close down and what will remain open under each of the new coronavirus control plan tiers.

The control plan puts in place four alert levels or tiers which will be implemented over the winter months to protect people’s health.

The government said the measures are designed to be as “simple, fair and clear as possible” and to provide greater certainty for the public and businesses about what legal restrictions will be put in place.

First minister Mark Drakeford has indicated that unless there is a significant change in our case rates, the whole of Wales will move into level 4 immediately after Christmas."





He said Level 4 restrictions will be, “like the firebreak set of controls and will apply to the “whole country.”

The alert levels do however allow for regional and localised approach, similar to the regional tier system used over the border in England.

The plan sets out four alert levels – from alert level one to alert level four: