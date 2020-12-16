Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Dec 2020

Updated: Wed 16th Dec

Welsh government publish alert level ‘explainers’ outlining what can an stay open and must close under new tiers plan

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Government has published alert level ‘explainers’ outlining exactly what will close down and what will remain open under each of the new coronavirus control plan tiers.

The control plan puts in place four alert levels or tiers which will be implemented over the winter months to protect people’s health.

The government said the measures are designed to be as “simple, fair and clear as possible” and to provide greater certainty for the public and businesses about what legal restrictions will be put in place.

First minister Mark Drakeford has indicated that unless there is a significant change in our case rates, the whole of Wales will move into level 4 immediately after Christmas.”


He said Level 4 restrictions will be, “like the firebreak set of controls and will apply to the “whole country.”

The alert levels do however allow for regional and localised approach, similar to the regional tier system used over the border in England.

The plan sets out four alert levels – from alert level one to alert level four:

  • Alert level one (low-risk) – this represents the closest to normality we are likely to have before the summer and the widespread take-up of vaccinations.
  • Alert level two (medium-risk) – additional, targeted controls are put in place to maintain infection rates at lower levels. These may be complemented by more targeted local restrictions to manage specific incidents and outbreaks.
  • Alert level three (high-risk) – these are the strictest package of restrictions, short of a firebreak or lockdown.
  • Alert level four (very high risk) – restrictions at this level are equivalent to a lockdown and reflect the seriousness of the situation.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Alert Level 4: Non-essential retail, gyms, hair salons and all hospitality premises to close in Wales

News

First Minister says Wales will move to Alert Level 4

News

Nearly 8,000 receive Covid-19 vaccine in Wales as Deeside Rainbow Hospital gears up to become vaccine centre

News

Work begins on multi-million pound Flintshire school upgrade

News

Help Us, Help You’ plea from ED nurse after 30,000 non-emergency 999 calls in North Wales

News

Concerns grow in Flintshire schools that pupils and parents are flouting self isolation rules after positive Covid test

News

Over 100 donated bikes to be sold off at Port of Mostyn on Saturday to raise much needed funds for St Kentigern Hospice

News

Updated: Relaxation of Christmas rules ‘unlikely to change’ but talks between devolved nations will to continue today

News

More than 300,000 households in Wales have seen incomes fall since the start of the pandemic

News





Read 565,219 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn