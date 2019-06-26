Weather is looking good for Connah’s Quay Festival on Sunday

This year’s Connah’s Quay Festival will be held at Wepre Park on Sunday, 30th June and the weather looks like it’s going to be pretty nice.

No rain is forecast and temperatures will be around 22ºC – though things change as we all know.

As always, the day will kick off with a parade from the Civic Hall, Wepre Drive to the park at 10.30am.

If you’d like to join the parade, meet outside the Civic at 10:00am – “you are welcome to take part – the more the merrier!”

The festival officially starts when the parade enters Wepre Park – at around 11:00am.

Connah’s Quay Town Council is changing things slightly this year.

“Rather than a stage with live music acts, we will have an arena where local groups will be showcasing their talents, including Zumba and Martial Arts.

“We will still have some music during the day provided by a local choir and a silver band. There will also be a ‘mini olympics’ event and dog display.” A spokesperson said.

The annual Owl Watch Fun Dog Show will be running throughout the day, if you have a talented pooch who wants to enter the show – pop along and enter them?

This year will also see the second Carl Sargeant Memorial Tournament hosted by F.C Nomads of Connah’s Quay who play their home games in Wepre Park.

There will be lots going on across the site including:

Fairground rides;

Facepainting;

Obstacle course;

Waterslide;

Information stands;

Plus lots more.

Parking is always difficult on site with limited spaces available so we are providing a FREE park & ride service to Wepre Park from the Civic Hall.

It will run at half-hourly intervals starting at 11:00am. The last bus will leave the Civic at 15:30.

The return trips from the park will also be every 30 minutes from 11:15am. The last bus from the park will be at 15:45.

Parking will be on the High Street Car Park, CH5 4DA which is free on a Sunday.