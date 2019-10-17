Warning to motorhome owners across North Wales – 30 vehicles have been stolen in last 16 months.

Police in North Wales are warning motorhome owners to use highly visible security measures after the latest in a spate of thefts.

Officers are appealing for information after a white Fiat Ducato motorhome was taken off the drive at an address in Heol Colwyn, Abergele during the early hours of Wednesday.

Police have also revealed that over 30 motorhomes have been stolen across North Wales during the last 16 months.

David Williams, Designing Out Crime Officer said: “To date all the thefts have occurred overnight with the vehicles being taken without using genuine keys.”

“We want to warn owners of Fiat Ducato and Peugeot Boxer motorhomes, which seem to be particularly targeted across the region.”

“We believe that the thieves are using technology widely available online to override the manufacturer’s security measures, including the electronic immobiliser. We would advise owners to guard against theft by using highly visible security methods such as wheel clamps and steering wheel locks.”

Anyone with information relating to the theft of the motorhome or who may know of its whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.

Alternatively contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.