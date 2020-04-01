Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Apr 2020

Updated: Wed 1st Apr

Warning over telephone scam requesting payment for black bins to be emptied

A warning to be vigilant has been issued following an incident where somebody claiming to be from Flintshire Council called a resident and requested payment for a black bin to be emptied.

Flintshire County Council Trading Standards has said the new scam relating to the coronavirus outbreak has seen a number of people receive cold calls purporting to be from the Council.

The caller tells the householder that they have to pay to have their black bin emptied and asking for bank card details.

Trading Standards said: “You do not have to pay to have your black bin emptied, this is a scam.

If you receive a call such as this put the phone down immediately, do not engage with the scammers.”

Fraudsters often try to cheat older or vulnerable people out of their money by calling them home and faking their trustworthiness.

Scammers are taking advantage of the current climate of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis.  

Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting service has said it has seen a 400 per cent increase in the number of fraud cases during the coronavirus outbreak.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom has also seen a growing number of reports of scam calls and texts relating to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fraudsters are calling home phones and sending text messages to mobile phones, which contain misinformation or could leave you out of pocket if you fall victim.

Scammers have practiced stories well designed to gain the victim’s trust, often claiming to be from the council or police and may seem very genuine. 

Always remember that callers will not always be the people they claim to be. This is even if they already know details like your name and address.

If you need to report a possible fraud? Call 0300 123 2040 or visit the Action Fraud website .

 



