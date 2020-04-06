Warning over scam UK Government text claiming to offer money to the public

Members of the public are being warned of a scam text claiming to be from the government that is currently doing the rounds.

The message claims that the UK Government has issued a payment of £458 to all residents as part of the battle to tackle Covid-19.

There is also a link asking the recipient to click through to apply.

However the message is a scam and members of the public are urged not to click on the link and to definitely not provide any details.

Only one message has been sent out by the UK Government on the 24th March.

North Wales Police say: “If you receive a suspicious text, email or phone call report it to Action Fraud, even if you have not lost any money.

“Don’t click on links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your financial details.”

ActionFraud the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre has issued a warning about fake NHS emails.

They’ve received 41 reports of a scam email purporting to be from HM Government asking for donations to the NHS during the COVID-19 outbreak.

ActionFraud has said: “This is a fake email and your money will only end up in the hands of a criminal.”

“The NHS will never ask you to send money directly to a bank account. If you would like to donate to the NHS you can do so via their official channels or your local NHS Trust.

Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.

For the latest health information and advice about COVID-19 please visit the NHS website”