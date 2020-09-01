Warning issued after multiple reports of scammers targeting elderly residents in Flintshire

A warning urging residents across Flintshire to be vigilant has been issued after increase of scammers operating in the area.

Offices from the Eastern Community Safety Team say that elderly residents in particular have been targeted by bogus doorstep callers and with fake telephone calls claiming to offer free insulation assessments which was Government funded.

The caller has then made an appointment to visit the residents.

In one instance two men have turned up and walked around every room in the house paying little or no attention to the insulation. The resident in Salisbury Road who had this “assessment” completed later that day, found two different men in his house having ransacked the bedroom.





An elderly gentleman who had been been expecting a visit from British Gas had two men turn in two separate vans target his home.

Upon entering his address, the men have searched every room before eventually leaving having completed no work whatsoever. They were dressed as workmen in high visibility clothing.

Other incidents have seen a bogus caller claiming to be from the water board intimidating residents when invited into the house. He also searched every room.

A male who also attended a property offering to do garden work because “very intimidating” when entry was refused.

Advice has now been issued by the Eastern Community Safety Team on how to keep safe.

Tips to avoid being scammed:

– Be cautious and listen to your instincts. Don’t be afraid to hang up, bin it, delete it or shut the door. Take your time and don’t be rushed or feel pressured.

– Always ask for Identification, even if they are in uniform or represent a charity.

– When online, be aware of fake. Use trusted sources such as .gov.uk or NHS.uk websites .Type in the addresses in and don’t click on links in emails.

– Report suspicious texts. Forward original message to7726(spells spam on keypad)

– Only purchase goods from legitimate retailers and take a moment to think before parting with money or personal information.

– Know who you’re dealing with – if you need help, talk to someone you know or get in touch with your local Council on the numbers below.

– Protect your financial information, especially from people you don’t know. Never give your bank card or PIN to a stranger.

If you would like a personal visit or specific advice you can contact us on: easterncommsafety@north-wales.police.uk

If you think you’ve been scammed, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and if you need advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. For a Welsh speaking advisor call 0808 223 1144. If you are in immediate danger, contact the police on 999.

Contact your bank if you think you have been scammed.

To learn more about different types of scams and how to protect yourself and others, visit www.FriendsAgainstScams.org.uk and complete the free online training.