Wales to get £475m from UK Government to battle Covid-19

Wales will receive £475 million from the UK Government to make there are enough resources to support people and businesses through the coronavirus outbreak.

It means an increase in funding for the NHS and provide grants to businesses.

This funding is in addition to the UK-wide support that people in all four corners of the country will receive from the UK Government.

This includes extending Statutory Sick Pay, making it easier and quicker to access benefits, and providing a Business Interruption Loan Scheme, among other measures.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, said:

The UK Government will do everything possible to help individuals, business and communities across Wales which are being affected by coronavirus.

“Following the response package announced in the Budget last week, nearly half a billion pounds is now being allocated by the UK Government to help the Welsh Government meet this exceptional challenge and we will continue to work closely with the Welsh Government to ensure the money reaches those who need it.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

“We will do what is right to help businesses and individuals in every part of the UK. That is why we announced a special funding package at the Budget last week to support those affected by COVID19.

Today I am confirming this additional funding that will ensure the devolved administrations can support vulnerable people, businesses and vital public services, including the NHS, in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”