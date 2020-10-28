Wales reports 37 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours – the highest number in more than 6 months.

First minister Mark Drakeford has said he is “deeply saddened” at the number of coronavirus deaths in Wales reported over the past 24.

Figures published by Public Health Wales this afternoon show 37 people are reported to have died against seven reported on Tuesday.

Mr Drakeford said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends who are mourning the loss of a loved one.”

I am deeply saddened the number of coronavirus deaths in Wales reported over the past 24 hours is 37 – the highest number in more than 6 months.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Today, Public Health Wales is reporting that 37 people have lost their lives from Coronavirus. Rising case numbers are likely to result in rising hospitalisations and, sadly, to an increase in reported COVID-19 deaths.

“These numbers demonstrate once again how serious this disease is, and why it is so important to follow the regulations of the fire-break, as well as practising social distancing.

“Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are looking for volunteers to participate in a clinical trial studying an investigational vaccine against Coronavirus. More information is available on the vaccine trial website.

“Public Health Wales is reminding people that fire-break restrictions came into effect in Wales on Friday 23 October, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Under the rules, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

“Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close.

“Secondary schools will provide learning online only for the week after half-term, other than for children in years seven and eight. Primary schools and childcare settings will remain open.

“Face coverings continue to be mandatory in the indoor public spaces that remain open, subject to certain exemptions and exceptions, including on public transport and in taxis.

“More information about the new rules is available at the Welsh Government website.

“During the firebreak it is still important to look after your health, and you can you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues.

“Attending a booked NHS flu vaccination appointment and any of Public Health Wales’ screening clinics is a legitimate reason to travel during the firebreak.

“NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist or other health service.

“You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

“It’s especially important to look after our mental health and wellbeing at this time. You can find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.