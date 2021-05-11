Wales pilot test events to get underway

As the Coronavirus restrictions continue to relax in Wales, the Welsh Government has announced a proposed list of pilot test events to take place over the forthcoming weeks.

The Welsh government says it is working with partners on “the delivery of pilot test events which will develop processes and guidance that will allow the safe return of events in Wales.”

“Managing a safe and successful test events programme will hopefully allow larger gatherings back to stadia, theatres and other venues in Wales later this year.” A spokesperson said.

Cardiff’s Eid at the Castle celebration and Tafwyl have been confirmed for this week while discussions with other event owners are ongoing.

The proposed list of all nine pilot test events has been drawn up, non are in north Wales:

Eid-al-Fitr

12-14th May (TBA-date is agreed on the eve of the event) | Cardiff | Attendees 300-500

Tafwyl Festival

15th May | Cardiff | Attendees 500

League Two Play Offs fixture Newport County AFC

18th May/Rodney Parade

ICCW business event

20th May | Newport | Invited attendees 100 indoors

Championships Play Offs fixture Swansea City AFC

22nd May | Liberty Stadium

Theatre Brycheiniog

3th-4th June |Theatre Brycheiniog Brecon, Powys | Attendees 250

Glamorgan v Lancashire

3-6th June | Sophia Gardens, Cardiff | Spectators 750-1000

Wales v Albania

5th June | Cardiff City Stadium | Spectators 4000

Fishguard Triathlon

11th and 12th June | Fishguard/St David’s | Registered participants only

First Minister Mark Drakeford, said: “It’s been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales – for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work – and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales.’

“As we look at lifting the coronavirus restrictions in Wales we have worked closely with event organisers to establish a list of pilot test events which take in a range of different locations and types of event. ”

“This work is bringing us a step closer to a return to events in Wales, I’d like to thank these event owners and Local Authorities and Health Boards for their commitment in working with us and wish them well over the summer.”

“These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees – whether participants or spectators – is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance.”

“We’re asking people to celebrate Eid differently again this year. I very much hope that celebrations at the castle are enjoyed by those with tickets. If you don’t have a ticket please celebrate safely with your immediate household or within support bubbles.”

“The events have been selected in discussion with the Welsh Government’s project board for the test event programme and event owners. A testing protocol and risk assessment will be tailored for each event.”

Yesterday Wrexham AFC said: “Wrexham AFC are still awaiting specific guidance from the Welsh Government, and can confirm there will be no supporters admitted to the game against Notts County on Tuesday May 18.”

“As the Welsh Government has taken a different approach to that in England regarding the safe return of supporters to football matches, it is unlikely fans will be attend on May 22 against King’s Lynn Town either.”

“Wrexham AFC are continuing to liaise with the relevant authorities and will update supporters on the situation when we can.”

“For our away match against Dagenham & Redbridge, only home supporters will be admitted to the game and we urge all Wrexham supporters to please respect these guidelines.”

[Feature Image: Theatre Brycheiniog]