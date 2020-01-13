Wales Air Ambulance wants to become a 24 hour a day operation but needs an additional £1m a year

“Everybody in Wales deserves equal access to emergency critical care, wherever they are, whenever they need us.”

That’s the message from Wales Air Ambulance as the service looks to raise funds which will allow it to operate 24 hours a day.

Since it began in 2001, the vision of Wales Air Ambulance service has been to provide a 24-hour operation so it can help people day and night.

It currently runs a 12-hour service, between 8am – 8pm at a cost of £6.5 million a year.

An additional £1 million a year is needed to allow the air ambulance service to deliver a 24/7 service “suitable for the needs of Wales.”

Wales Air Ambulance is funded by the people of Wales; it relies entirely on the public’s support to help keep its four helicopters flying.

The charity does not receive direct funding from the government and does not qualify for National Lottery funding.

Angela Hughes WAA Chief Executive Officer said:

“Without the support of the Welsh public, we certainly wouldn’t be where we are today.

We are the largest air ambulance service in the UK.

With 24-hour operations on the horizon, we call on the people of Wales once again to help us reach this incredible milestone and allow us to be there for the people who need us most during the hours of darkness.”

The dantio page has been set up on the Wales Air Ambulance website as it bids to raise enough funds to support the vision of offering a 24 hour service.

Donation page: https://www.walesairambulance.com/help-us-be-there-for-you-247