Up to 240 jobs at risk at Llay based Airbus supplier Magellan Aerospace, says union

Up to 240 jobs at the Magellan Aerospace site in Wrexham are at risk of redundancy, a union has claimed today.

The plant, which is based on the Llay Industrial Estate, provides supplies to Airbus.

Unite has said the decision to make 240 workers redundant is a “devastating news” for North East Wales.

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary said: “The proposed scale of these redundancies would affect almost half of the current employees. The potential economic consequences for the economy of North West Wales are huge.





“Whilst Unite recognises that there is intense pressure on the aerospace sector at present, it is crucial that Magellan are in a position to pick up production levels quickly once the pandemic and its effect on the sector eases. If Magellan loses almost half of its highly skilled workforce, then bouncing back in a post Brexit economy becomes extremely difficult.

“Now is not the time for rash decisions. Magellan need to hold their nerve and work with us to preserve jobs and find a way through the current slowdown in the sector.

“Magellan and in particular its owner Murray Edwards have a moral obligation to its loyal workforce and the communities that they and their families live. Mr Edwards should be digging into his very deep pockets and ensure that Aerospace manufacturing not only survives in North East Wales but indeed thrives into the future.

“There must be an urgent overhaul of the company’s business strategy so that in future they are shielded from the ‘all eggs in one basket’ business model that they currently have.

“Unite will be doing everything possible to support our members during this difficult and worrying time”.

We have approached Magellan Aerospace for further comment.