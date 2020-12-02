UK regulators have authorised BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The UK has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine following large-scale clinical trials, after its regulator authorised the BioNTech/Pfizer.

The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week officials have said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.”





“This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.”

“The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) will shortly publish its final advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.”

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

“The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.”

“To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.

“Further details will be set out shortly.”

Wales’ health minister Vaughan Gething reacted to the news, he tweeted: “Really positive news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved to supply in the UK by the regulator MHRA. I will provide more details of our plan to deliver this vaccine during the day.”

Public Health Wales has said the NHS is ready to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to people in North Wales.

Eligibility will at first be based on those who are at most risk to COVID-19 since there may only be small quantities available to North Wales, but Public Health Wales say all adults will ‘eventually’ be offered a vaccination.

A PHW spokesperson said: “The groups to be prioritised to receive a COVID-19 vaccine first are decided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) at a UK level – this is based on knowledge around who is most at risk from COVID-19.

“This interim ranking of priorities is a combination of clinical risk stratification and an age-based approach, which should optimise both targeting and deliverability.”

A prioritisation ranking was included:

Older adults’ resident in a care home and care home workers All those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers All those 75 years of age and over All those 70 years of age and over All those 65 years of age and over High-risk adults under 65 years of age Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age All those 60 years of age and over All those 55 years of age and over All those 50 years of age and over Rest of the population (priority to be determined)

In terms of trusting if the vaccine works, any vaccine including this one will have to work and be safe in order to reach the general public in the first place.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Medicines Research Authority have sped the process of approval regarding administrative paperwork whilst funding has been given by the Government for trials, so those worrying that the vaccine has been rushed through can be relieved it has not.

Public Health Wales also say they will be ‘open and transparent’ on characteristics of each vaccine as well as making sure doctors, nurses and vaccinators are fully informed of vaccine characteristics, effectiveness and risks.

For more frequently asked queries regarding the vaccine, visit https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/immunisation-and-vaccines/covid-19-vaccination-information/about-the-vaccine/.