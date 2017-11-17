Traffic disruption in Chester due to an electrical fault which caused a manhole to explode

Police in Chester are warning motorists to steer clear of Liverpool Road near Morrisons Supermarket following an electrical fault which caused an explosion in a manhole.

Liverpool Road is currently closed in both directions, from Morrison’s Roundabout to Brook Lane, whilst engineers from Scottish Power deal with the fault.

The Countess of Chester Hospital are advising visitors to allow extra time for journeys to the hospital this afternoon.

Firefighters from Chester are currently in attendance at the scene of the electrical fault which has left some properties without power.

They have advised residents in the nearby area to “stay indoors at the current time.”

Latest Traffic Reports:

A5116 Liverpool Road – Chester.

A5116 Liverpool Road both ways closed, very slow traffic due to incident between A5480 Countess Way and Brook Lane. Police directing traffic

A540 Parkgate Road – Chester.

Queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A540 Parkgate Road Southbound around A5480 / Blacon Avenue (Texaco roundabout), congestion on A5480 Countess Way to A5116 Liverpool Road.