Three Flintshire retailers sold knives to under age teenagers during test purchase operation

Three Flintshire retailers sold knives to teenagers under the age of 18 during a recent ‘test purchase operation’ in the county.

The test purchases were carried out as part of Operation Sceptre, a national operation aimed at tackling knife crime.

Flintshire County Council Trading Standards worked with North Wales Police and sixteen year old police cadets who were sent into stores across the County in an attempt to test purchase knives.

The three stores which sold knives to the teenager’s stores have since been revisited by Trading Standards Officers and “advised of their legal obligations.” A council spokesperson said.

It is illegal to sell a knife or similar bladed article to a person under the age of 18.

Doing so is an offence that both the individual seller and business involved can be liable for, and can attract a penalty of imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

“A follow-up joint test purchase exercise planned where any further sales will result in formal enforcement action being taken.” The council warned

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said:

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents across Flintshire is a priority for the Council and the prevention of knife crime and its effects on individuals, families and communities continues to be a priority area of work for the council and its partners.

Although knife crime in Flintshire is very rare it can have a detrimental effect on our communities. It is important that Local Authorities work alongside the Police to give a clear message that non-compliance with the law will not be tolerated.”

Across North Wales, 62 premises that were visited during Operation Spectre, 48 of them passed, the 14 stores which sold knives to the underage youngsters.

Detective Inspector Tecwyn Green of North Wales Police said: “The purpose of the operation – which was the first time North Wales Police has conducted such a co-ordinated approach to tackling knife crime collaboratively, was to test local stores of their awareness of the law, their security measures and their own range of verification schemes.

Retailers play a crucial role in ensuring our young people can’t get hold of knives which could then be used to cause harm.

Whilst we are pleased that 48 of the stores we visited refused to sell to our cadets for not having any identification, unfortunately a number of them did allow purchases to be made.

“The licensing team from the relevant local authority will now be working with them to discuss how to resolve.

North Wales Police and all partner agencies are committed in doing everything they can to tackle knife crime. If you carry a knife, not only are you putting other lives at risk, but also your own. We will continue to work closely with retailers and further test purchasing operations will be carried out in the future to ensure all businesses are operating within the law.”

If you have information regarding knife crime or if you know of someone carrying a knife, please report it to North Wales Police on 101 or via the live webchat. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999