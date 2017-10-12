Theatr Clwyd to stage musical based on the fictional assassination of Katie Hopkins

A new musical about the assassination of media ‘personality’ Katie Hopkins is to première at Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

The Assassination of Katie Hopkins will open in the Emlyn Williams Theatre on Thursday 26 April next year.

The ‘smart and witty’ musical written by Chris Bush and Matt Winkworth and directed by James Grieve uses the fictional death of Hopkins to explore truth, celebrity and public outrage and the question of just how free should free speech be.

Chris Bush told The Guardian “She is someone who generates very, very strong opinions, positively or negatively, and what interests me as a writer is challenging assumptions.”

“I disagree with the vast majority of what Katie Hopkins has to say… politically I couldn’t be much further from where she is on a spectrum,” Bush added. “Whether she is useful or has any right to say what she says is a much more complicated question.”

Hopkins won’t be portrayed as a visible character on stage but her death is the trigger for the narrative.

“We have been going back and forth on whether we mind if she hates it,” said Bush. “But is it worse if she loves it?”

The plot was also in part inspired by the parties that took place following the death of Margaret Thatcher.

Hopkins a former Apprentice candidate was recently sacked by LBC Radio she still writes a column for the Mail Online.