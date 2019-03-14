The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Storyhouse in Chester this Autumn – and tickets are on sale now.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

This critically acclaimed stunning new production is now back by public demand and will tour the UK until November 2019.

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Storyhouse from Monday 16 September to Saturday 21 September 2019 for eight performances only, including early evening shows on Friday and Saturday at 5.30pm.

Cast playing the roles of The Narrator, Frank, Janet and Brad at Storyhouse will be announced shortly.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler The Time-Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity – bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science fiction, horror, comedy and music, while encouraging audience participation – which means audience members getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre (1973-79) and the Comedy Theatre in the West End (1979-80).

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This film adaptation took over $135 million and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history.

Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan, and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London’s Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe.

The live screening featured a host of celebrities playing The Narrator, including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O’Brien – it smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Show are priced between £15.50 and £46.50. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee.