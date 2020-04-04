The first batch of emergency cash grants paid to 1,000 Flintshire businesses from Monday

Flintshire Council has said the first batch of emergency cash grants will start being be paid from Monday, April 6.

£10m is being paid out to 1000 businesses in the county as part of the rate grant being administered by Flintshire council during the coronavirus pandemic..

Welsh Government announced that all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value under £500,000 will now receive 100% non-domestic rates relief in 2020-21.

This is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief schemes.

Additionally, Welsh Government has introduced two grants to support businesses in Wales through the Coronavirus pandemic.

These grants are available to businesses that are registered to pay rates and occupying their premises on or before 20 March 2020.

The Welsh Government is working in partnership with local authorities to deliver the grants to qualifying businesses.

Grant 1: A grant of £25,000 is being made available for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses occupying properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

This means businesses that occupy properties such as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas, live music venues, hotels, guest and boarding premises and self-catering accommodation.

Grant 2: A £10,000 grant to all businesses eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

If your business has not yet applied, please complete the on-line application form.

More business support information.