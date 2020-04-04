The first batch of emergency cash grants paid to 1,000 Flintshire businesses from Monday
Flintshire Council has said the first batch of emergency cash grants will start being be paid from Monday, April 6.
£10m is being paid out to 1000 businesses in the county as part of the rate grant being administered by Flintshire council during the coronavirus pandemic..
Welsh Government announced that all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value under £500,000 will now receive 100% non-domestic rates relief in 2020-21.
This is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief schemes.
Additionally, Welsh Government has introduced two grants to support businesses in Wales through the Coronavirus pandemic.
These grants are available to businesses that are registered to pay rates and occupying their premises on or before 20 March 2020.
The Welsh Government is working in partnership with local authorities to deliver the grants to qualifying businesses.
Grant 1: A grant of £25,000 is being made available for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses occupying properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.
This means businesses that occupy properties such as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas, live music venues, hotels, guest and boarding premises and self-catering accommodation.
Grant 2: A £10,000 grant to all businesses eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.
If your business has not yet applied, please complete the on-line application form.
More business support information.
- Flintshire Council business support and advice website here.
- Business Wales, Coronavirus advice. This page includes information for businesses in Wales on financial support and grants, and business rates relief. This page now provides information on the Economic Resilience Fund for small and medium sized firms (including businesses, charities and social enterprises) and Development Bank of Wales loans announced on 30 March.
- UK Government, COVID-19: support for businesses (not all information on this page applies in Wales, specifically around business rate relief).
The guidance includes support for businesses who are paying sick pay to employees, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, and support for paying tax (HMRC also has a dedicated helpline for tax issues: 0800 0159 559). The guidance now also covers refers to support for businesses and self-employed people through deferring VAT and Income Tax payments.
- Support is also now available from the UK Government under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. All UK employers will be able to access support to continue paying 80% of their employees’ salary for those employees that would otherwise have been laid off during the crisis.
- UK Government, Self-employment income support scheme
- UK Government, Extra protection for businesses with ban on evictions for commercial tenants who miss rent payments (23 March) – this will apply in Wales too
- UK Government, Companies to receive 3-month extension period to file accounts during COVID-19 (25 March)
- Welsh Government, Development Bank of Wales announces three month capital repayment holiday (16 March)
- UK Government, Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for UK businesses trading internationally
- Business Wales, Covid-19 Resilience Innovation Project Support
- UK Government, Guidance on the closure of certain businesses and venues as part of further social distancing measures
