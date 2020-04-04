Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th Apr 2020

The first batch of emergency cash grants paid to 1,000 Flintshire businesses from Monday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council has said the first batch of emergency cash grants will start being be paid from Monday, April 6.

£10m is being paid out to 1000 businesses in the county as part of the rate grant being administered by Flintshire council during the coronavirus pandemic..

Welsh Government announced that all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value under £500,000 will now receive 100% non-domestic rates relief in 2020-21.

This is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief schemes.

Additionally, Welsh Government has introduced two grants to support businesses in Wales through the Coronavirus pandemic.

These grants are available to businesses that are registered to pay rates and occupying their premises on or before 20 March 2020.

The Welsh Government is working in partnership with local authorities to deliver the grants to qualifying businesses.

Grant 1: A grant of £25,000 is being made available for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses occupying properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

This means businesses that occupy properties such as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas, live music venues, hotels, guest and boarding premises and self-catering accommodation.

Grant 2: A £10,000 grant to all businesses eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

If your business has not yet applied, please complete the on-line application form.

More business support information. 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Council appeal for businesses in Flintshire to donate masks and gloves to help protect frontline workers from coronavirus

News

First Minister’s call to action for business: Help us provide PPE to frontline NHS Staff

News

Two metre rule to protect workers during the coronavirus outbreak to come into force on Tuesday

News

More than 400,000 face masks bound for the NHS have arrived at Airbus Broughton

News

Tourists urged to keep out of North Wales but caravans have been spotted heading West through Deeside

News

Frontline NHS staff in North Wales showing symptoms of COVID-19 not automatically tested for the infection.

News

Read 1,155,328 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn