Ten ‘quick wins’ transport chiefs hope will improve travel on the A55 / A494.

The Welsh Government has identified 10 ‘quick wins’ which it plans to implement on the A55 / A494 to ease congestion and improve how incidents are dealt with.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates commissioned a study looking at ways of improving journey times and reliability on A55 and A494, the study is on top of the already proposed £250m Deeside ‘Red Route’ corridor upgrade.

The ‘WelTAG Stage One report‘ published last week takes a close look at improving the A494 corridor from the Ewloe Interchange to Drome Corner which would have seen major upgrade work completed as part of the proposed ‘Blue Route’ which wasn’t chosen by the Welsh Government following the recent Deeside Corridor improvements consultation.

It also looks at the lack of suitable diversion routes at times of roadworks or incidents, which tend to be rural secondary roads alongside the A55 and generally unable to cope with an influx of traffic whenever the A55 is forced to close.