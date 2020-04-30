Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 30th Apr 2020

Updated: Thu 30th Apr

Suspected drug dealer arrested in Flint after failing to stop for police

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Team arrested a suspected drug dealer in Flint on Wednesday.

The driver failed to stop for a roads policing unit then tried to run off from officers after ‘de-camping’ from the car.

The occupant of the vehicle was arrested for alleged driving and drug supply offences.

In an update on social media a police praised the ‘great team work’ from numerous departments, a spokesperson said

“A vehicle failed to stop for one of our RPU officers in Flint yesterday evening and after de-camping from the vehicle the 1 occupant was arrested for numerous driving offences and drug supply offences.

Great team work from numerous departments securing a quick arrest.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Householders urged to steer clear of illegal rubbish removal operators advertising on social media during coronavirus crisis

News

Airbus has developed a way for airlines to use widebody aircraft just for cargo operations during COVID-19 pandemic

News

Video: Hundreds of toiletry products donated by Coleg Cambria staff to hospitals

News

North Wales business and skills organisations unite to provide jobseekers with ‘Opportunity to Change’ during Coronavirus pandemic

News

Drugs, phones and cash seized during a number of police raids in Mold

News

Glyndwr University set to host online Virtual Experience event for prospective students

News

Read 904,686 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn