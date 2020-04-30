Suspected drug dealer arrested in Flint after failing to stop for police

Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Team arrested a suspected drug dealer in Flint on Wednesday.

The driver failed to stop for a roads policing unit then tried to run off from officers after ‘de-camping’ from the car.

The occupant of the vehicle was arrested for alleged driving and drug supply offences.

In an update on social media a police praised the ‘great team work’ from numerous departments, a spokesperson said

“A vehicle failed to stop for one of our RPU officers in Flint yesterday evening and after de-camping from the vehicle the 1 occupant was arrested for numerous driving offences and drug supply offences.

Great team work from numerous departments securing a quick arrest.”