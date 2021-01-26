All lanes on stretch of the A55 in Cheshire back open following earlier collision involving a lorry

Update: Lorry hase moved into a lay-by, all lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: There are delays on the A55 eastbound between the Posthouse roundabout and junction 39 for Boughton after a lorry collided with the central reservation.

The road is partially blocked and traffic is queuing around two miles back to the Wrexham Road turn at junction 38.

Crash just happened on the A55 between junction 38 and Huntington J39. Lorry driver was okay as was stood outside the van. Didnt see the crash as was a fair few cars on front but we manged to get past. Lorries are stuck as no space. @northwaleslive @CheshireLive #chestertraffic pic.twitter.com/60EtVcgh8c

— Sarah-Lou (@SarahLo34275088) January 26, 2021

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). Traffic is being forced onto the grass verge to pass the lorry which has gone into the central reservation. Traffic was held for some time from around 12:30.”