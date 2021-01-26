Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Jan 2021

Updated: Tue 26th Jan

All lanes on stretch of the A55 in Cheshire back open following earlier collision involving a lorry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Lorry hase moved into a lay-by, all lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier report: There are delays on the A55 eastbound between the Posthouse roundabout and junction 39 for Boughton after a lorry collided with the central reservation.

The road is partially blocked and traffic is queuing around two miles back to the Wrexham Road turn at junction 38.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). Traffic is being forced onto the grass verge to pass the lorry which has gone into the central reservation. Traffic was held for some time from around 12:30.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Cold weather blamed as Welsh Government fails to hit target of vaccinating 70% of over-80s against Covid-19

News

Deeside Rainbow Hospital: Capacity increased as space runs out at Wrexham Maelor

News

Driver caught doing 109mph on A55 in Flintshire today was also breaching Covid regulations

News

Northop Hall Gateway Services property valued at £650,000 following owner’s retirement

News

Deeside Rainbow Hospital now treating the highest number of patients since first opening

News

Successful first year reported for Deeside’s £800m incinerator despite Covid-19 pandemic

News

Former Flint community hospital could be demolished to make way for new care home after arson attack

News

North Wales artists given route into creative industries by employment hub

News

Investigation set to be held into claims Denbighshire council staff tried to ‘jump queue’ for Covid vaccine

Denbighshire





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn