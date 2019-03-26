News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Stolen chainsaw and controlled drugs found after vehicle stop in Buckley

Published: Tuesday, Mar 26th, 2019
Police have recovered a stolen chainsaw and a quantity of controlled drugs after an ‘eagle-eyed’ Buckley resident reported a suspicious male knocking on doors offering gardening services.

The man was spotted in the Rhuddlan Road area of Buckley, the local resident raised concerns to police who then stopped a vehicle close by.

Following a search police found a Husqvarna chainsaw, which is alleged to have been stolen and a quantity of controlled drugs.

In a post on the South Flintshire police team Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“An eagle eyed resident in the Rhuddlan Road area of Buckley was concerned about a male going door to door offering gardening services and reported this to police. As a result of the call a vehicle was stopped in the locality and searched.”

“A stolen chainsaw and some controlled drugs were found.”

“Please report any suspicious activity to us so we can try our best to target these offenders.”

